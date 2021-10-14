Didier Drogba was in fine form in a charity match involving Marseille legends and Arsene Wenger's Team UNICEF

Drogba was among the Marseille legends who participated in the game and bagged an impressive hat-trick

The former Ivory Coast international and Chelsea leretired from professional football in 2018

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba proved he still had it on Wednesday, October 13, after bagging a hat-trick in a charity match involving Marseille legends and Arsene Wenger's Team UNICEF at the Orange Velodrome.

Drogba was in inspired form during the charity match. Photo: Marseille.

Drogba might have retired from professional football in 2018, but the Ivory coast international proved that class is permanent with some scintillating displays during the charity match.

His side achieved a 7-4 victory on the night in a match which Drogba was heavily involved among the goals.

He opened the scoring for Marseille legends and got his second which was the equaliser for his side to make the scores 2-2.

However, the best was yet to come as the former Chelsea man completed his hat-trick in style in the 76th minute with a goal that certainly rolled back the years.

Having received the ball at the edge of the box, Drogba rifled home a powerful shot that was nostalgic to the times he would score such hits in his prime at Chelsea.

And as expected, he received loads of plaudits, especially by Marseille fans online.

Drogba is absolutely loved by Marseille fans having had a short spell with the French club before moving to Chelsea in 2004.

For Marseille in the 2003/04 season, a young Drogba bagged an impressive 32 goals in 55 games across all competitions before swapping Marseille for Chelsea.

It was at Chelsea, however, that he became a household name, scoring over 100 goals in more than 220 appearances.

His most memorable goal for the Blues came late in his Chelsea career when he scored the decisive penalty in the final for Chelsea’s first-ever Champions League title.

