Nigerian actress and 2baba's wife, Annie Idibia, seems to be unbothered with the latest unpleasant developments surrounding her marriage

The mum of two has taken to her Instagram story channel with a proverb for people who might be worried about her

This is coming days after her husband and one of his baby mamas Pero took a trip to Abuja at the same time

Singer 2baba's wife, Annie, seems to have resigned to fate over whatever happens in her marriage after her initial outburst weeks ago.

In a post on her Instagram story channel, the actress assured online in-laws who might be worried about her that she is fine on her own.

Annie Idibia replies online in-laws Photo credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

This came after one of 2baba's baby mama, Pero landed in Abuja coincidentally at the same time the singer showed up in the same state.

2baba had shared a video showing the moment he met with Sola Sobowale in Abuja. According to the singer, he attended a Senate hearing over copyright issues with some colleagues in the industry.

The mum of two, who has kept a solid front like nothing happened, posted a saying which might insinuate that she is not afraid of anything that might happen because she trusts herself and her strength.

"A bird sitting on a tree is never afraid of the branch breaking, because her trust is not on the branch but on its own wings."

Annie replies online in-laws Photo credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Annie Idibia refuses to let anyone kill her vibe

Days after her husband 2baba and his baby mama, Pero, took a trip to Abuja at the same time, Annie seemed to be without worries as she dressed up in a fashionable outfit to hang out with her big brother.

Looks like Annie is trying to lead a happy life despite her incessant marriage troubles with her man.

The mother of two rocked a green-themed outfit and was seen dancing to Ayra Starr’s hit song, Bloody Samaritan.

Annie appeared to be sending a message with her choice of song seeing as it was said many times that ‘they could never kill her vibe’ as she danced happily.

Source: Legit