Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Pere is the latest star to experience fan love in its full glory

A number of people have questioned the fact that the actor's fans did not present him with anything when others were getting

The gift items fans of Pere surprised him with include money in local and foreign currency as well as hampers and photo frames

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star, Pere has been pleasantly surprised by his supportive fans days after the show came to an end.

It is not uncommon for fans to spoil their faves with gifts seeing as some of his mates have even received their fair share of the love.

Pere and his gifts Photo credit: @sabiradio/@bbnaijashaderoom

Source: Instagram

Pere's fans come through

The actor's fans showed uo at his hotel bearing gifts of different shapes and sizes with their excitement over the roof.

There was also a band that serenaded him with a song as some of his colleagues and fans urged him to dance.

Parts of the items presented to the reality star included a huge money cake, a bouquet of dollar bills, and more foreign currency in a box.

He was also given photo frames, hampers and other gifts.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

eni.francis:

"Our general deserves it."

teeto__olayeni:

"It's how these housemates support each other for me(whether genuinely or not)."

beauty_atabs:

"The most hated by housemates but loved by the outside world. Top 3 that no one saw coming. The General himself. Pere."

monalisa_cyprian:

"He’s such a fine man. So elegant."

countesseuchay:

"My General! Patriots love you."

helen_paul608:

"My General and President Of Patriots."

lam_miepearl:

"Thank you PATRIOTS."

Pere apologises to Maria

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye second runner-up Pere Egbi made a public apology to female ex-housemate, Maria.

Pere agreed that he was cool with Maria when they were both wildcards and he tendered an apology to her over unpleasant things he said about her afterwards.

The actor also spoke about how he was able to build a formidable relationship with Cross and Whitemoney.

Source: Legit