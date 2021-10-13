Mikel Obi has explained that Michael Essien was of great help to him when he was playing for Chelsea

The former Super Eagles captain disclosed that he was a little bit nervous when he joined the Stamford Bridge landlords

Obi had an incredible career while at Premier League side Chelsea winning all the titles available in England

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has named Michael Essien as the player who helped him gain the confidence to play among the stars years back at Premier League side Chelsea.

Mikel Obi moved to Chelsea in 2006 after the Blues chiefs were convinced with his brilliant performances then which made them to spend big on the Nigerian.

Before Chelsea snapped him, Manchester United were also interested and Mikel was even said to have gone for medicals at Old Trafford before he later moved to Stamford Bridge.

And at Chelsea, John Obi Mikel was fulfilled as a player as the Nigerian midfielder won all the available titles at the London based team.

According to the report on Complete Sports, Mikel Obi explained that he was initially scared of how to play when he in the dressing room with those he used to watch on television.

Mikel added that it was Michael Essien who helped him to overcome his fears at Chelsea.

Mikel Obi's reaction

“Suddenly, I was sharing a dressing room with all these players I had watched on television back in Africa.

“I was sitting next to Lassana Diarra. I would be there thinking, ‘Oh my God, it’s Didier Drogba. It’s Frank Lampard. It’s John Terry’.

“Michael Essien who joined Chelsea from Lyon in the summer of 2005 really helped me. Michael always told me I was a good player and just reminded me to bring the ball down, control and pass.''

