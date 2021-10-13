Popular kid comedian, Emanuella has taken to social media to appreciate her fans as she celebrates her 7th year as a superstar

The comedian took to her Instgarm page with a photo which she took with her older colleague who has also been her partner, Mark Angel

The young girl noted that God has been faithful as she has been growing stronger and better in the industry

Popular Nigerian kid comedian, Emanuella has thrived over the years in an industry filled with Adeults twice or thrice her size and age.

In a recent post on Instagram, the young girl joyfully announced that she had spent seven years on set and she could not be more grateful.

Emanuella and Mark Angel comedy Photo credit: @officialemanuella

Source: Instagram

Giving glory to God, Emanuella revealed that she has been growing stronger and also used the opportunity to thank her fans in their millions.

She also thanked her older colleague and partner, Mark Angel comedy.

"God has been faithful. Today mark's exactly 7years of being on set. Have been growing strong and stronger. Thank you @markangelcomedy @officialmarkangel. I love you all."

See the post below:

Reactions

vannie_agnes:

"Loads of love Emma."

emmy_sniejder:

"Congratulations and more grace."

palmercarlett:

"I love you guys, you are the best."

valentine.ozioko.9:

"Very big congratulations dear keep it up."

divinagrasia:

"Congratulations all the way from the Philippines! I love y'all! To more years!"

jire4real:

"More win's for you baby girl! And uncle Mark!"

aweesomeebeatz:

"7 years in life and you got all the achievement you got in life."

jacintha.williams.94:

"Happy anniversary Ella,wishing you many more happy years on set."

zane_enterprise:

"Congratulations Emmanuela, more grace and ideas to you and the entire Mark-Angel Family."

I am not pregnant

A young man called @official_emmolak got the attention of kid comedian Emmanuella on social media.

This was after she shared a video that got her fans showering her with accolades on social media. In the video, Emmanuella was spotted with security officers as they moved slowly behind her.

@official_emmolak, however, stated that he could not see a bulging stomach, and Emmanuella spotted the comment and responded to it. According to her, it is obvious in the video she posted that she is not pregnant.

Source: Legit