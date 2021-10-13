Joakim Mæhle scored the winning goal for Denmark as they beat Austria 1-0 to qualify for the 2022 World Cup

Denmark have now joined Germany as the two European nations who have qualified so far for Qatar 2022

Kasper Hjulmand's side have also won all their matches in the qualifiers without conceding any goal so far

Denmark have qualified for the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar after their 1-0 win over Austria on Tuesday night, October 12, thereby becoming the second European nation to do so.

With two games left to be played in the qualifiers, Denmark have already secured their place in the finals regardless the results they get in their remaining games.

Playing in front of their fans, Danish players knew that a win would help them, but they did not find it easy against their opponents who also wanted to triumph.

Joakim Mæhle in action for Denmark against Austria. Photo by Lars Ronbog

Source: Getty Images

The first half between Denmark and Austria ended goalless as the two teams were unable to find the back of the net in tough encounter.

Joakim Mæhle who plays in the Serie A for Atalanta scored the goal for Denmark in the 53rd minute and that was what settled the duel.

According to the report on GOAL and Daily Mail, Denmark have been superb so far in the qualifiers winning all their games and they have also refused to concede any goal which is incredible for them.

Source: Legit