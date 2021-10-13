Mohamed Salah did not shine during his days at Stamford Bridge under now Roma manager Jose Mourinho

And it has been disclosed that it was personality clash that was between Jose Mourinho and Mohamed Salah

The Egypt international eventually left Chelsea for a move to Roma before making a return to the Premier League

Eddie Newton who was Chelsea’s loan technical coach years back has explained what actually transpired between Jose Mourinho and Mohamed Salah at Stamford Bridge.

When Jose Mourinho was the coach of Chelsea, Mohamed Salah made a move to the side in 2014 from Basel and the Blues fans expected the Egypt international to shine.

However, things did not work well for Mohamed Salah at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho as the now Liverpool striker failed to break into the first team.

Mohamed Salah and Jose Mourinho in action. Photo by Andrew Powell

The situation made Chelsea chiefs to loan Mohamed Salah out to Fiorentina and Roma before tha latter signed him on a permanent basis.

Mohamed Salah picked up in Italy and his incredible performances made Liverpool to go for his signature as they brought him back to the Premier League.

And since making a return to the Premier League, Mohamed Salah has been impressive for Liverpool winning the Champions League and topflight titles.

According to the report on Mirror and GOAL, Eddie Newton stated clearly that it was personality clash that Jose Mourinho had with Salah.

Eddie Newton's reaction

"For me, I think Salah and De Bruyne wasn’t about talent. It was a personality clash with Jose Mourinho. I just didn’t think it was working at the time.

"I think they were more than good enough, but it was the manager who didn’t see eye-to-eye with them, so it wasn’t going to work.''

