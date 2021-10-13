Cristiano Ronaldo put up a 5-star performance in Portugal’s 5-0 trouncing of Luxembourg in a 2022 World Cup qualifying match

The Manchester United striker scored a hat-trick on the night, taking his career goals tally to a staggering 794

CR7 would have scored four goals in the match, but was denied a 'worldie' after a brilliant save by Anthony Moris denied his overhead kick

Cristiano Ronaldo took his all-time career goals’ tally to 794 during Portugal’s 5-0 win over Luxembourg on Tuesday night, October 12, Daily Star reports.

The 36-year-old found the back of the net three times in the encounter, but would have scored four goals on the night, but for a sensational save by goalkeeper Anthony Moris.

It was CR7’s 10th international hat-trick as he inspired his side to a famous win in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

Cristiano Ronaldo with an overhead kick against Luxembourg. Photo: Pedro Fiúza

Source: Getty Images

In what could have been described as one of his greatest goals ever, the Luxembourg goalie put up a massive save to deny the striker, Republic World reports.

Ronaldo fired Portugal into an early lead with two penalties inside the opening 15 minutes, before Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha both added goals either side of half-time.

The 36-year-old completed yet another hat-trick with just a few minutes left on the clock though as he headed home from close-range.

But it could have been an even more memorable night for Ronaldo as he was denied a wonder goal by Luxembourg stopper Moris.

New survey claims Ronaldo out of top 10 performers in last 12 months

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's name was missing from the top 10 players that have made a statement in the past 12 months.

The Man United striker has been firing from all cylinders since his summer move to Man United and was the top marksman at Euro 2020 during the summer.

In a survey conducted by Sky Sports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is nowhere near the players pulling the strings.

Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi is ranked the best performing player in the last 12 months despite not getting started since he joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Messi ignores Ronaldo, tips Mbappe, Neymar for Ballon d’or

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of nominees who he will vote to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Messi has won the award a record six times while playing for Barcelona, followed by Ronaldo, who has won five (one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid).

And as we build up to yet another edition of the award, Messi says he would rather give the award to one of his PSG teammates - Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Source: Legit Newspaper