Cristiano Ronaldo was on Tuesday night, October 12, in good form scoring three goals for Portugal national team

The Manchester United star expressed happiness for the latest achievement claiming that he wants to continue netting

Ronaldo is expected to be in action this weekend for Manchester United in their Premier League tie against Leicester City

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally broken his silence after netting his 115th international goal for Portugal on Tuesday night, October 12, in their perfect win over Luxembourg.

The Manchester United forward and his teammates in the national team were impressive in their World Cup qualifiers beating recording 5-0 win with Cristiano Ronaldo netting hat-trick.

Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo's three goals against Luxembourg was via penalties as his teammate at Old Trafford Bruno Fernandes also got a goal and an assist.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal national team. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo has now become the first player in men's international football to score 10 hat-tricks for his country.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke the all-time international goals scored feat last month which was previously held by Iran forward Ali Daei.

According to what Cristiano Ronaldo posted on his official social media page, the Manchester United star explained that he wants to continue scoring for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction

"Everything becomes easier when we play at home and in front of an audience that cares for us from the first to the last minute…

"I had promised that I would always be looking for more and more and more!

"It's in my DNA and in our DNA, we're never content, we never lower our arms and we always go."

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently occupying fourth position on the Premier League table and will face Leicester City in next game.

Source: Legit