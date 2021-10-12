Anthony Martial headline a list of players Newcastle want to sign from Man United during the winter transfer window

Martial has significantly fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho

Newcastle have been backed to spend massively in the coming windows after a new owner coming in

The Magpies are currently rocked in the relegation zone having failed to win any of their seven opening matches of the season

Newcastle are reportedly targeting four Man United players ahead of the January transfer window.

Anthony Martial headline a list of players Newcastle want to sign from Man United during the winter transfer window.

Source: Getty Images

The move comes only days after a Saudi-backed consortium bought Newcastle for £300million.

The takeover effectively brought to an end Mike Ashley's 14-year reign as Newcastle owner.

According to Metro UK, Steve Bruce is now expected to be sacked as manager in the coming weeks in a radical change that could see a number of new faces headline at the club.

The publication further claimed Newcastle's new-found financial muscle now means they have the capacity to afford any player and will show ambition to bring in new players.

The Magpies are believed to have set their sights on raiding Man United for a number of players who have fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial is said to be the biggest name on Newcastle's shortlist, with the Frenchman currently finding game time hard to come by after the recent arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mirror claims Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, and Eric Bailly are the other players the St. James Park outfit are interested in.

Lingard, much like Martial has fallen down the pecking order, with Van de Beek failing to earn Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's faith.

Bailly, meanwhile, has been pushed out of the first XI despite penning a new deal last summer, with the arrival of Raphael Varane seeing him dropped from the team.

New Newcastle Owner Mohamed Bin Salman Splashed £230M on ’World’s Most Expensive House

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Newcastle new owner Mohamed Bin Salman reportedly has a net worth which is ten times higher than that of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.

Reports have it that Salman who recently acquired Premier League club Newcastle United owns the most expensive house in the world.

Salman who is the Saudi Crown Prince reportedly purchased the massive property in France back in 2015 for £230million.

He owns the most expensive property in the world having purchased the sprawling edifice in Versailles, France, back in 2015 for £230million.

It is famously called the Chateau Louis XIV as construction of the property began in 2008 and was completed in 2011 before the crown prince purchased it four years later.

It is a 52-acre property which is modeled after 17th-century castles in the same area.

It was gathered that in the same year, Salman paid $500 million for a yacht and a staggering $450 million for a painting from the famed Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci.

