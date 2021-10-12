Raoul Savoy has claimed that the Super Eagles were favored by the referee in their 2-0 win in Cameroon

The Spanish coach explained that his players would not have lost against Nigeria if not for the referee

Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen scored the two goals which gave the Super Eagles win over CAR in Cameroon

Raoul Savoy who is the coach of the Central Africa Republic national football team has explained angrily that the Super Eagles of Nigeria were helped by the referee in their defeat on Sunday.

Last week Thursday, the Super Eagles surprisingly suffered home defeat against Central Africa Republic and the loss made many Nigerians angry and disappointed.

Out of annoyance, many football lovers attacked the Nigerian Football Federation on social media telling them to sack Coach Gernot Rohr.

However, the team put the disappointing result they got against CAR at the Teslim Balogun stadium behind them by traveling to Cameroon to beat their opponents 2-0 in the second fixture.

Who are those who scored?

Defender Leon Balogun scored the first goal for Nigeria before Napoli striker Victor Osimhen netted the second goal as Gernot Rohr and his men bounced back to winning ways.

According to the report on Vanguard and GOAL, Raoul Savoy explained that his players played against 12 men on the pitch pointing accusing finger at referee Louis Hakizimana.

Raoul Savoy's reaction

“Nigeria played with 12 men because the referee helped them to win. The first goal was from an offside position and my goalkeeper was fouled for the second goal.

“We did not concede against Nigeria over the two legs, they scored with the help of the referee.”

FIFA recognises 101 caps for Ahmed Musa As Super Eagles captain equals National Team record

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how FIFA has stated that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa now has 101 caps for the Nigerian senior national team, as he joins two other players who reached such feat.

Former captains Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama also finished on 101 caps for the Super Eagles before they retired from football.

Musa achieved the feat during a World Cup qualifying match against Central African Republic which was played in Douala, Cameroon as Nigeria defeated their opponents 2-0.

Musa made his senior team debut at the age of 17 on August 5, 2010, in a qualification match for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations against Madagascar after he came on as a substitute for Mikel Obi in the 2-0 win.

