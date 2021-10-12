Olukayode, the husband of popular Yoruba actress Foluke Daramola-Salako, has taken to social media to blast merchants of fake news

According to him, reports have been circulating that their almost ten-year-old marriage which has suffered blackmail over the years is on the brink of collapse

Olukayode noted that his wife is a responsible woman and he can boldly beat his chest that she does not mess around

From time to time, Nigerian celebrities are faced with scandals, ugly fights and of course fake news as long as they are in the public eye.

Popular actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako's husband, Olukayode has taken to social media to clear the air over the alleged crisis in their marriage.

Foluke and her husband Photo credit: OluKayode Salako

Source: Instagram

We still shared the same bedroom

The politician while bashing peddlers of fake news whom he tagged beer parlour and peppersoup journalists noted that scandals have been tied to his marriage to the actress since it started.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He continued by saying that they will continue to bond better as they are set to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in four months.

Olukayode revealed that people have been trying to break their union with false news and media blackmail to no avail because they want the public to believe that the actress is irresponsible.

He praised his woman and reiterated that he has never had any evidence that she messed around and urged Nigerians to only accept whatever news they break to them themselves.

The politician added that he is not the kind of man to tarnish his wife's image that he has contributed to, built and polished with her in the last ten years that they have been together.

The husband also added that all is well in their home and they do not intend to end their marriage anytime soon because it is a divine project of God beyond human comprehension.

"There is no truth in all that are being circulated about us this time again. Foluke is a very good and responsible woman. The two of us are still good together and we do not intend to end it any time soon for any reason, because it is a divine project of God that is beyond the two of us. And, that is why it is still possible for us to be running, maintaining and sustaining it until now. She is still Mrs. Foluke Daramola Salako and I am still her proud husband."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Adunni Rashidat:

"God will continue to bless your home dont mind the haters they will be put to shame one day."

Ziggy Ibeh:

"Your wife, Foluke, an "A" rated actress is one of the celebrities who didn't let fame get to her head as do others. I think others whose marriages are crashing down are jealous of her."

Wun-niyu Suraj:

"You owe no one any explanation Sir. Keep moving forward."

Oba Mathew Gcfr:

"My leader, don't be distracted with those lazy pennywise writers,ur marriage shall continue to be healthy,u and ur beautiful wife shall continue to experience peace and the grace of God."

Otunba Woleola Dada:

"I honestly dont know why you had to take yourself through the stress of this long explanation. You love your wife, she loves , you guys are doing well and managing whatever issues you have within the confines of your home. Just like any couple!"

Comedian Alibaba debunks divorce rumours

Veteran comedian and media personality Alibaba recently took to social media to address a very important issue concerning his home.

In a post which the funnyman shared on his official Instagram page, he stated that he and his wife got calls and messages about the status of their marriage which is still intact.

He added that the rumours started because he was not home for Christmas and New year celebrations which was due to the fact that he was in isolation after he contracted COVID-19.

Source: Legit