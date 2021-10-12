One remarkable feature about BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Pere, is his dentition and it sparked reactions when he first got into the house

In a video sighted on social media, the actor in an interview confirmed that he spent $10k (over N4m) on dental works

Pere's admission has got people talking, while some people believed he spent that much money on his teeth, others simply disagreed

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate and actor, Pere, has finally addressed an issue that got people talking when he got on the show.

A remarkable feature about the reality star is his teeth and he recently revealed that he had it worked on.

I spent millions on my teeth

In a video that had made the rounds on social media, Pere in an interview was asked to confirm if he indeed spent $10k (over N4m) on his dentition.

The actor who laughed at first eventually answered in the affirmative and noted that the news was indeed true.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Different reactions followed Pere's statement, while some people believed and hailed him, others had contrary opinions.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

drmama80:

"Looking good is good business. Invest in your self oh."

trendylucy_lounge:

"Shey 5 Million Kobo abi Naira? Biko housemates make una dey reduce salt ooo."

truthfulcommenter100:

"Worth it! His teeth and smile is everything."

toyin_imani:

"I don’t know why people are surprised, Pere that went to the house with David Wej suits that cost 150k each."

bestbyjessica:

"No doubts. Veneers are not cheap!"

cara_swiss:

"Which kind lie come be this now?"

