Fans of most Nigerian celebrities tend to fall in love with their family especially if he or she is one who holds family values dear.

While some celebrities wait for special occasions such as birthdays or wedding anniversaries to show off their families others derive pleasure in flaunting them every other day.

The highlights of the beautiful family photos are the outfit coordination, beauty, handsomeness and the love that radiate from them.

For any celebrity, a family portrait or moments shared online is a great way to get people shouting 'God when' or holding on to their ovaries.

Nigerian celebrities and their families Photo credit: @aycomedian/@realomosexy/@chachaekefaani/@mercyjohnsonokojie/@toolzo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng brings you photos of some of your favourites and their adorable families.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Omotola Jalade

This beautiful post of Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her cute children sent social media into a frenzy. The photos are a reminder that children really grow up fast.

2. Mercy Johnson

Mercy Johnson is one of Nollywood's favourites and one of the few Nigerian stars who do not wait till special occasions to show off their kids or spouses.

Special occasions, however, call for beautiful photos like the ones below.

3. Toolz

Popular voluptuous media personality, Toolz, shared a family photo for what would seem to be the first time ever this year and it was a gangsta affair.

From matching caps to shoes and her boys doing their part of the assignment, what is not to love?

4. Timi Dakolo

Popular singer, Timi Dakolo and his photographer wife, Busola have three lovely kids whom they flaunt on the gram from time to time.

This royalty-themed photo of Busola and their kids on mother's day got people gushing over them.

5. Toyin Abraham

The actress is one who is loved by fans and a lot of colleagues, she has a son with her actor hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi, who already had a daughter before their union.

6. AY

Popular comedian, AY occasionally flaunts his beautiful wife and their daughter. The photos below are guaranteed to melt your heart if others didn't work.

7. Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels is 'chopping the life of her head' as a billionaire wife and beyond destination photos, it warms our hearts to see her with her husband, Ned Nwoko and their son, Munir.

8. ChaCha Eke Faani

The actress recently released beautiful photos and her fans are yet to recover from them. What we love about the photos is the rich cultural theme.

9. Jaiye Kuti

The veteran actress and her lovely family went full Yoruba on us with this photo and it was a colourful display we did not know that we needed.

10. Iyabo Ojo

Popular actress and TikTok queen, Iyabo Ojo and her kids are a delight every time we see their posts on social media.

The mum of two constantly flaunts her babies who have always been a source of joy to her.

Regina Daniels goes on religious birthday trip

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels celebrated her birthday on October 10 and she took to social media to mark the occasion.

The actress who has been on vacation with her son, Munir and husband, Ned Nwoko, went to a special place to celebrate.

Sharing beautiful family photos and moments on her Instagram page, the actress revealed that her husband decided to make her birthday trip a religious historical tutorial in Israel.

Source: Legit.ng