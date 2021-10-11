Lionel Messi has applauded Emilano Martinez’ efforts for Argentina saying he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world

The sensational goalkeeper put up two fine saves to deny Luis Suarez in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Uruguay

Messi also acknowledged Martinez’ role in helping La Albiceleste win the Copa America back in the summer

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has showered encomiums on their national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for his impressive performance in their win over Uruguay, Metro reports.

Martinez made two brilliant saves in the encounter to deny Luis Suarez from scoring in the first half before Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez wrapped up the win in World Cup qualifying on Sunday.

The Aston Villa goalie put up heroic saves helping La Albiceleste to Copa America glory during the summer as he saved three spot kicks during the penalty shootout in their semifinal win over Colombia.

Lionel Messi salutes Emiliano Martinez. Photo: Gustavo Pagano

He also put up breathtaking performances for Argentina during the ongoing World Cup qualifiers that Messi had to salute the star. He told TNT Sports via Futaa:

“Dibu [Emiliano] Martinez is fundamental. When they come to him, he always responds. He established himself in goal and we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world.”

Martinez has gone from strength to strength since leaving the Emirates in the summer of 2020 to join Dean Smith’s Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old spent 10 years at Arsenal and was sent out on six different loan spells before getting a real chance in the first team.

Messi extends Argentina's goal record

Meanwhile, Argentina on Sunday night, October 10, took another great step in their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they defeated Uruguay 3-0 with Lionel Messi netting the first goal.

Having being forced to a goalless draw by Paraguay last week, Messi and his teammates bounced back to winning ways by beating Uruguay in a match that Luis Suarez failed to net.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner made history with the goal he scored against Uruguay, as it made him the first-ever South American to hit the 80-goal mark for their country.

