Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain was in action for Brazil on Sunday night, October 10, in encounter against Colombia that ended goalless

The former Barcelona star had heated argument with Yerry Mina and even appeared to kiss to the Everton defender

Neymar has also made it clear that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last for the national team in big revelation

Stunning photo of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar trying to kiss Colombia international Yerry Mina while playing for Brazil in World Cup qualifiers has emerged.

This unusual incident happened on Sunday night, October 10, during the goalless draw between Brazil and Colombia as these two players had heated argument on the pitch.

Although the encounter ended without a win for both nations, but fans of these two teams won't forget easily the drama that happened between Neymar and Yerry Mina.

Neymar and Yerry Mina in action. Photo by JUAN BARRETO

Source: Getty Images

The Paris Sainr-Germain star was angry with a rough tackle from the Everton star and therefore stood up angrily to challenge him with the Premier League star also in the same mood.

According to the report on UK Sun, Neymar puckered up and tried to lay a smacker on the burly centre-back.

The kiss, however, didn't make contact with Mina, who promptly walked away from the angry forward.

Neymar discloses when He will retire from international football in stunning revelation

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain explained that he will do all his best to help Brazil win the 2022 World Cup claiming that the tournament scheduled for Qatar would be his last.

There is no doubt about the fact that Neymar is one of the best forwards in the world and the former Barcelona star has made 114 appearances for Brazil since making his debut in 2010.

During the 2014 World Cup hosted by Brazil, Neymar was among the Brazilian players who featured and he also represented his country at the 2018 edition in Russia.

By the time the 2026 World Cup will be staged, Neymar will be 34 and the Brazilian is of the view that he might not have the energy to play again then.

Neymar stated emphatically that winning the World Cup has been his dream since he was young and he would do everything possible to have the crown.

