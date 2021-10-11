Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, has shown off her beautiful children and husband in new posts on social media

The mum of four recently had a cultural-themed photoshoot with her family and she shared photos and a video from the moment

The actress who captioned the post with beautiful words also shared loved-up moments with her partner during their photoshoot

Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, has got fans and colleagues gushing over her family on social media.

The movie star shared adorable photos and a video of her kids and husband on her Instagram page and it is one of the beautiful things to see online.

Chacha Eke Faani, her hubby and 4 kids Photo credit: @chachaekefaani

Source: Instagram

The Faanis go cultural

The theme of the shoot was rich cultural Igbo slay and the actress came through with her family even to the little baby.

Chacha has three daughters and they all wore orange and red ball gowns with Igbo traditional material and net ruffles.

The little boy had his outfit made from the same fabric as his sisters and wore a cap to match. Just like his daddy, he held a staff.

The actress and her hubby donned black and gold outfits with gele, cap, ivory royal beads and a staff to match.

In the video, Chacha's hubby, Austin, while they tried to pose enticed her with sweet words and she blushed hard.

"Together Is Our Favourite Place To Be."

See the posts below:

Sweet reactions

Chacha Eke Faani celebrates 34th birthday

The opular Nollywood actress took to social media with beautiful photos to mark her 34th birthday.

Chacha donned a lovely sequined low cut dress with her hair packed in neat waves on her head. She complemented the look with minimal jewellery and makeup.

The mum of four in her short caption revealed that she felt redeemed, restored, revived and renewed.

