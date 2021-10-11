Tyson Fury two years ago paid money for two lobsters to be set free back into the seas while waiting for his wife

The British boxer was offered the choice of eating the two lobsters and rejected claiming that he does not eat seafood

Fury over the weekend defeated American boxer Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight held in Las Vegas

Latest revelation coming out disclosed how world boxing champion Tyson Fury saved the lives of two lobsters from being killed as he paid €200 which is around N95,000 for them to be thrown back into the sea.

The British boxer is currently enjoying his break after defeated American opponent Deontay Wilder in their trilogy held in Las Vegas over the weekend.

According to the report on Sportbible, the incident happened in 2019 where Tyson Fury was eating his dinner in Spain before being approached by a waiter.

Tyson Fury in good mood after beating Deontay Wilder in trilogy. Photo by Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

The waiter was said to have offered the British boxing legend a choice of two fresh lobsters, and surprisingly, Tyson Fury rejected it and even asked for the price of the two.

After being told the price, Tyson Fury agreed to pay for their release and also walked down with the waiter so as to make sure that they were being thrown back into the sea.

Tyson Fury's reaction

"It was alive and it was going to get burned alive and I didn't want to burn them.

"I don't like killing animals. It's not often you can do something good in life and today, that was a good deed and it only cost me €200."

