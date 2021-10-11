Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has joined singer, Simi's Nobody Like Woman challenge trending on social media

The actress used her failed love relationships as a reference and on her shirt, 'she no fit stay man house' was written on it

In another post, Tonto, still wearing the shirt, gave a middle finger to her haters who have used that statement against her

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi recently started a challenge on social media with the hashtag Nobody Like Woman.

The challenge focuses on the ugly ways women have been represented and tagged and Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, decided to join too.

Tonto Dikeh drops words for haters

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh joins challenge

Taking to her Instagram page, Tonto shared a photo of herself wearing a white shirt with the inscription 'this one she no fit stay man house'.

The inscription is some of the things that have been used to describe Tonto following her failed marriage and more recently, failed relationship with politician lover, Kpokopgri.

See the post below:

In another post, she shared a photo of her wearing the same shirt, but this time with a middle finger. She noted that the finger was for people who had said the words behind her back and their opinions will never matter to her.

"The 1st picture is for @symplysimi challenge, but this one is for everyone who has ever said that behind my back. Your opinion will never matter and that's on period."

See the post below:

Reactions

ninjafiwa:

"God will give you your man when the time comes."

shopwithnanya:

"The day women will rise up and take absolute control of their lives and love themselves a little more. These men will stop messing with them."

weightloss_abuja:

"This one no fit stay man house. Women dun see something Sha. Kai!"

doris.anna.12:

"Their opinion doesn't Matter my Queen, you always stand tall."

Bobrisky apologises to Tonto Dikeh

During the peak of Tonto's ugly battle with ex-lover Kpokpogri on Instagram, Borisky was on standby to laugh as well as heap accusations on her.

The effeminate celebrity seemed to have turned a new leaf as he took to his Instagram page, to the surprise of many, to beg for Tonto's forgiveness.

Putting up a photo of the actress, Bobrisky noted in his caption that it seemed right that he apologised to her on social media seeing that he humiliated and called her out on there.

