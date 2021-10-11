Popular actor Kunle Afod's wife, Desola, recently met billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana and she could not hide her excitement

To confirm that she indeed met him, Desola made a video where Obi Cubana pointed out that he is actually the one

The actor's wife also confirmed the date and time stamp as Obi Cubana and other men present laughed at her actions

Popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana, became a celebrated figure ever since the lavish burial he threw for his mum in Oba, Anambra state.

It has become normal for people to take photos with him or make videos when they see him in public spaces.

Desola Afod meets Obi Cubana

The wife of popular Nollywood actor Kunle Afod, Desola, could not contain her excitement when she ran into the billionaire in Ibadan.

She took to her Instagram page with a video which showed the moment she saw Obi Cubana and to confirm he was the one, she made him talk in the video.

Granting her request to prove that the video was not photoshopped, Obi Cubana noted that he was the one and even mentioned the date the video was taken.

Desola also added a time stamp as the people around them laughed.

"Wow! Good to see you sir CUBANA HIMSELF ODOGWU. I’m honored. @obi_cubana Man of the year."

Nigerians react

bolaji_fagbemi:

"It's a privilege, you too will be greater and your children."

vivianmetchieofficial:

"You are just a cheerful soul Desola. God keep blessing you."

Kazeemadegboyegakola:

"My sister is always original."

chrisnastoresng:

"I too love celeb wife."

izebok:

"Grace will take you places my luv...luv your zeal."

He doesn't need to love me

An anonymous lady called out Yoruba Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod and his wife in an attempt to water down the love that radiates in their marriage.

The wife of the actor expressed love to her dear husband on Instagram and a lady with the username @nailsonpoint_with_tok outlandishly took a swipe at them.

Desola however said that she does not need her husband to love her as long as she is in love with him.

