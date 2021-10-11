Deontay Wilder was defeated via a knockout victory in his trilogy fight by Tyson Fury at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas

The Bronze Bomber accused the British World heavyweight champion of cheating and asked for his gloves be cut open

Wilder claimed Fury had horse hair in his gloves, reducing the padding to consequently hit a harder punch

Just before their heavyweight bout over the weekend, Deontay Wilder reportedly ordered for a rip up of Tyson Fury's boxing gloves as he alleged the Briton was cheating, Fox Sports reports.

Fury defeated Wilder to retain his WBC World Heavyweight title, but there was drama just before the epic fight as the Bronze Bomber alleged that his opponent was cheating.

According to Wilder, Fury had horse hair in his gloves, reducing the padding to consequently hit a harder punch and he asked officials to cut it open.

Deontay Wilder accuses wilder of cheating. Photo: Bradley Collyer

Before the match, Wilder told 78SportsTV via SPORTbible:

"What happened was Fury's glove that he's chosen, which is the same thing he had last time, had little to no padding.

"The rest of it was horse hair, we thought horse hair was out of the question and was illegal, but they said it was [OK], so we said cool.

"They opened up my glove padding is at least two to three inches thick. My argument was that this is not enough padding in these gloves.

"Of course it can't go down but it can go left to right in the pad. I started to explain to him of course it can't go up and down but it can be spread left to right."

Fury finally ended the trilogy in the 11th round of the third fight, stopping Wilder who had been down three times before the ending.

Fury unimpressed with Wilder’s gesture

Meanwhile, after the trilogy, the Briton made attempts to embrace the American but he refused, insisting he will show no respect to the champion.

And while addressing the media, Fury labelled his opponent a 'sore loser' for his gesture after the bout.

Footage according to Daily Mail reveals that Fury approached Wilder but the American barely acknowledged his gesture.

Comedian Funny Bone warns AJ not to attempt Fury bout

Legit.ng earlier reported that following the defeat of Deontay Wilder in the WBC heavyweight bout by Tyson Fury, Nigerian comedian Funny Bone has warned Anthony Joshua to stay away from fellow Briton.

Joshua had been billed to take on Fury in a unified bout he lost his his IBF, WBA and WBO belts to Oleksandr Usyk via unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month.

A rematch is already on the cards for Joshua vs Usyk, however Nigerian comedian Funny Bone has warned Joshua not to make an attempt to take on Fury if he reclaims his belts from Usyk.

