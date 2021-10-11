Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is currently living the dream of a lot of parents as his first child and daughter, Danielle goes to the university

The movie star took to his Instagram page with photos from the moment the young girl was dropped off at her school

With a heart full of gratitude, Yul Edochie congratulated his daughter and charged her to make him and his wife proud

The joy of every parent is to see their children excel academically and this is Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie's current reality.

With a post on his Instagram page, the film star announced that his daughter has proceeded to the university and shared photos from her first day.

Yul Edochie and wife drop off daughter in university Photo credit: @yuledochie

Edochie's wife and second son were also spotted in the photo as they posed with the young undergraduate.

The actor captioned the post with:

"It's our daughter's first day in the University. I just can't thank God enough. Congratulations @danielleyuledochie. Make your parents proud always. Mummy @mayyuledochie and Dad love you very much. May God be with you always. Amen."

See the post below:

Reactions

While some people congratulated the actor, others pointed out how fast his daughter's university admission came through, seeing as she recently graduated high school.

adakarl1:

"Wow! Congratulations my Princess."

abbyohah:

"Person graduate days go from high school enter university the same week "wahala for who no get money"

uchennannanna:

"Aaaa, a big congratulations Odugwu."

georginaonuoha:

"Wow congratulations."

gegelicious_baby:

"Wow congratulations you have a daughter in the university. Omo it is good to start early o."

soniadiva2:

"I thought she just graduated from secondary School, and results aren't out, so how come? corruption? Money is good sha."

