Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Khafi and fellow star, Gedoni welcomed their first child a few months ago

The reality star shared a video of actress, Regina Daniels, teaching her how to carry a baby on her back with a wrapper

Khafi who expressed gratitude to the actress also used the opportunity to gush over her as she turned a new age

Big Brother Naija star, Khafi is new on the journey of motherhood, but she has found encouragement and support in Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels.

Regina clocked a new age on October 10 and she was lovingly celebrated by the reality star who also used the opportunity to share one of their moments.

Khafi carries her son on her back Photo credit: @acupofkhafi

Source: Instagram

Regina schools Khafi

In the video, Khafi expressed excitement over the fact that she would be carrying her baby on her back for the first time.

Regina placed the baby on her back and guided her on how to tie the local wrapper firmly and securely.

Khafi's baby initially put up resistance as he cried, but the moment she carried him well, he went quiet.

The reality star who was clearly excited at achieving the feat swayed from side to side with a huge smile on her face.

In the same post, Khafi celebrated Regina who turned a new age and thanked her for her encouragement.

"How to back a baby!!! It is still world @regina.daniels day and I just want to say Regina you are a beautiful person inside and out and I truly pray God blesses you and your beautiful family beyond anything you can think or imagine! I don’t have many mum friends and I realise it is about quality not quantity, as I learn so much from you and Moon!!!"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

sirleobdasilva:

"I did this with my brother when I was like 11. It was so convenient."

aify_theresa:

"I enjoyed this video a bit too much."

jojo_ifeoma:

"This one is called foreign backing, proud of you."

cruisetertainment:

"Both of you still need to be taught though, nice effort."

Regina Daniels' hubby takes her on birthday trip

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels, celebrated her birthday on October 10 and she took to social media to celebrate.

The actress who has been on vacation with her son, Munir and husband, Ned Nwoko went to a special place to mark the occasion.

Sharing beautiful family photos and moments on her Instagram page, the actress revealed that her husband decided to make her birthday trip a religious historical tutorial.

Source: Legit.ng