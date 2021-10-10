France become the second winners of the UEFA Nations League after Portugal lifted the trophy two years ago

Les Bleues came back from a goal down to defeat Spain in a controversial game played at the San Siro in Italy

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe scored for Didier Deschamps' side

France have emerged winners of the UEFA Nations League following a 2-1 win over Spain in the final played at the San Siro.

Les Bleus had to come from behind again to win the contest just as they did in the semi-final clash with Belgium.

France are the news champions of the UEFA Nations League tournament after beating Spain by 2-1. Photo by Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Summary of the game

The first was scoreless with the best chances of the first 45 minutes fell to Karim Benzema and Mikel Oyarzabal.

The second period became more open than the first as Luis Enrique's mem took the three minutes after the hour mark.

Benzema's shot rattled the cross-bar at one end of the pitch as Spain made a counter-attack to respond by finding the back of the net at the other.

Dayot Upamecano was unlucky as a through ball which he was meant to be intercepted bounced off his shin and fell kindly for Oyarzabal who angled his shot into Hugo Lloris left-hand corner to make it 1-0.

Two minutes later the French side responded as Benzema produced a world-class from his right boot as he curled the ball into the top corner to make it 1-1.

Kylian Mbappe scored the winner after he was initially was adjudged to be in an offside position as he put the ball past Unai Simon to make it 2-1.

The referee checked the VAR was a few minutes and decided to give the goal after Dani Garcia's foot touched the ball before getting to Mbappe.

