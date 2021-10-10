The Nigerian national side will return to action in their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier again the Central African Republic

The Super Eagles suffered a rare defeat to the Les Fauves courtesy of a last-minute gasp from Karl Namnganda

Gernot Rohr now need a win to maintain top spot in Group C in the return leg set for the Stade Barthelemy Boganda

The Super Eagles have a second chance to redeem themselves ahead of their return leg fixture against the Central African Republic, Sports Mole, Soccernet.

The Les Fauves stunned the Nigerian team in the backyard at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos by a 90th-minute from Karl Namnganda strike to throw Group C wide open.

Raoul Savoy's men recorded their first away win in the last ten years and will be the more confident side on their home turf.

The minnows who were without a win now stand an outside chance of making it through to the next stage they host Genort Rohr's men at the Stade Barthelemy Boganda.

And if they record another win against the three-time African champions, they would leafrog Nigeria on the table who are just two points ahead of them.

The CAR did well to hold the Nigerian team from scoring in the entire duration of the game and their goalkeeper barely made a save in the match.

On the other hand, Rohr's job is now on the line if the result does not go his way when the Super Eagles file out in Bangui.

Nigeria are still in the lead in Group C but their lead have been cut down two points with Cape Verde and the Central African Republic tied with four points.

Predicted lineups

Central African Republic possible starting lineup:

Samola; Yangao, Guinari, Ndobe, Niamathe, Ngam-Ngam; Namnganda, Ban, Toropite, Ndokomandji; M'Vondo

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Collins, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Aina; Onyeka, Aribo, Ejuke, Kalu; Iheanacho, Osimhen

Match: CAR vs Nigeria (2022 World cup Qualifier)

Date: 10th October 2021

Time: 2pm (Nigerian time)

Venue: Stade Barthelemy Boganda, Bangui

