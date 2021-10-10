Barcelona do not stand a chance to win the Champions League title this season according to their legend Lionel Messi

The Catalans have endured a difficult start since the Argentine left them for PSG during the summer window

Messi has now tipped Man United and Chelsea among favourites to lift the prestigious title this campaign

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has named both Manchester United and Chelsea among his favourites to lift the Champions League title this season.

The Argentine superstar made the claim amid pressure on Paris Saint-Germain to conquer Europe for the very first time in their history.

PSG, who are one of the biggest-spending clubs in Europe have often come short in the competition in recent years.

With two rounds of the group stages fixtures already played, Lionel Messi has offered his prediction of the teams he feels could lift the trophy. Photo: Getty Images.

However, they lay a marker recently when they outplayed Man City to secure a huge 2-0 over the English champions in a group stage fixture.

And while Messi contends PSG have the capacity to lift the title, they must be wary of other European powerhouses angling to be crowned champs.

According to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Man United, City and Chelsea are among his favourites to cart home the prestigious trophy.

Incidentally, the forward snubbed former club Barcelona in his list of favourites, placing rivals Real Madrid ahead of the Camp Nou-based side. he said as quoted by Metro UK.

"It is true that the center of attention is on PSG, but there are other very strong teams, such as Chelsea, the Manchester teams (United and City), Real Madrid, who always responds, Inter Milan, Bayern.

"That is what makes me say that we are still one step back compared to all these clubs , who have more collective experience than us."

Messi joined the Parisians on a two-year deal for free after ending his more than two decades relationship with Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Who did Lionel Messi nominate?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of nominees who he will vote to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The 34-year-old has won the award a record six times while playing for Barcelona, followed by Ronaldo, who has won five (one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid).

And as we build up to yet another edition of the award, Messi says he would rather give the award to one of his PSG teammates - Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

