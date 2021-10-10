The trilogy contest between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has finally been settled as the Gypsy King won two of the fights

The British heavyweight made a stunning comeback despite being knocked down twice in the fourth round

However, the fight was stopped in the 11th round as Wilder tired out with Gypsy King scoring a significant knockout victory

Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title via a knockout victory in his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

The fight experienced five knocked downs with the Gypsy King getting three to the Bronze Bomber's two in three separate rounds respectively.

Summary of the fight

The Gypsy King landed significant punches in the opening two rounds but Wilder stood his ground as he tried to get into position to hit Fury.

Fury scored a third-round knocked down as the Bronze Bomber got back on the feet and was saved by the bell.

Gypsy King retains WBC title in style with 11th round stoppage at the T-Mobile Arena. Photo by Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The match took a dramatic turn around in the fourth round as Wilder landed a right hand as he went down on the canvass.

The Gypsy King got up as the Bronze Bomber scored another knocked down the second time. Fury was able to cross the finish line of the round.

It was a flurry of punches by the American and British heavyweights as they exchanged significant strikes in the fifth round but Fury connected better than Wilder.

Wilder had his right eye swollen in the sixth round as Fury landed more combinations and the Bronze Bomber looked tired and managed to finish the round.

Round seven and eight saw Wilder fatigued as the Bronze Bomber was struggling with his right hand and managed to throw punches with it. However, Fury continued to dominate.

Fury went for the finish in the ninth round as he out-punched his opponent who was literarily getting tired in every second but got rocked towards the end.

A big right hand from Fury threw Wilder to the ground in the tenth round and got up again to continue but the Bronze Bomber finished stronger.

Fury ended the fight in the 11th round as he landed punches upon punches that floored Wilder as the referee stopped the fight.

Wilder reveals his African costume

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Deontay Wilder will wear a more customary costume when he walks to the ring to face Tyson Fury for the third time, The Sun.

The Bronze Bomber complained about the previous costume he wore during his loss to the Gypsy King last year, claiming the garment was heavy on him.

The American-born Nigerian who hails from Edo state in the western part of the country has revealed that he would wear a gown relative to his culture back in Africa.

Source: Legit