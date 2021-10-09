Super Eagles of Nigeria have departed Nigeria for Douala where they will be taking on Central African Republic

Nigeria lost to CAR in Lagos on Thursday and will look to return to winning ways in the second leg of their World Cup qualifier with the team

The Eagles which failed to win at the Teslim Balogun Stadium looked bright as they departed aboard a chartered Airpeace plane

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have departed the country for Douala in Cameroon where they will take on Central African Republic in the second leg of the ongoing 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

It was gathered that the team departed Lagos via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport ahead of Sunday’s showdown against Les Fauves.

It is a must-win for Nigeria after they lost the first leg 1-0 on Thursday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. They are now under pressure.

Super Eagles depart Nigeria for Douala ahead of CAR second leg.

Complete Sports are reporting that the team members were in high spirits as they departed the country aboard a chartered Air Peace plane for Cameroon.

Nigeria remain top of Group C with six points, two more than both Cape Verde (who defeated Liberia’s Lone Star in Monrovia) and Central African Republic, with Liberia bumped to bottom place.

Kelechi Iheanacho in doubt

It was gathered that Kelechi Iheanacho is in doubt for the fixture after picking up a knock in the defeat in Lagos as he was substituted at halftime.

And Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is already speaking ahead of the crunch tie as he disclosed that there will be some changes in the lineup.

According to Rohr, the Eagles will go and get all three points in Douala. He said via Try Naija:

“We go there to win the game. We were the better team (on Thursday), but sometimes the better team do not win.

“They were a bit lucky to score against us, while we had a lot of chances to score. We lacked a little bit of efficiency.”

Oliseh urges NFF to sack Gernot Rohr

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles player and coach Sunday Oliseh has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to sack the present coach of the national team Gernot Rohr now before it's too late.

According to him, Nigeria’s football has retrogressed under Gernot Rohr in the last five years. Oliseh said:

“It’s disgusting the level the coach has taken our football to. I watched the game and we didn’t have a definite pattern and a philosophy of how we play.

“I dare ask what he has achieved in five years with these talented players at his disposal.”

