Reuben brothers were part of the major financiers that brought about the purchase of Newcastle United by Saudi-backed consortium

Reports have it that the Mumbai-born brothers who are in their 70s are part of those who funded the purchase of the club

They reportedly own an exotic £63million super yacht which is about 241ft long as it has a host of luxury features including a helipad

Following the takeover of Premier League club Newcatle United by the Saudi-backed consortium, the Reuben Brothers who contributed a proportion towards the £300million fund reportedly own a super yacht, Daily Star reports.

It was gathered that David and Simon Reuben who were born in Mumbai are also racing tycoons as they also decided to put some of their wealth on the football club.

They reportedly own a £63million super yacht which is about 241ft long as it has a host of luxury features including a pad a helipad and an outside Jacuzzi for guests to enjoy.

Reuben Brothers own a £63million. Photo: Daily Star

Source: UGC

The brothers are in the 70s according to reports which further claim that they are worth in excess of £21billion according to the Sunday Times Rich List, according to SunSport.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

It was also suggested that the major part of their wealth is coming from their racecourse empire.

The Arena Racing Company own and operate 16 racecourses in the UK and host more than 500 meetings a year.

Saudi Crown prince owns world’s most expensive house

Following the deal that saw a Saudi-backed consortium acquire Premier League club Newcastle United, reports emerge on how the Crown Prince acquired the most expensive house in the world for £230million.

There had been a long-standing feud between the club owners and fans as regards lack of funding as well as the club ambition and fans urged Mike Ashley to sell the club.

Salman owns the most expensive property in the world having purchased the sprawling edifice in Versailles, France, back in 2015 for £230million.

It is famously called the Chateau Louis XIV as construction of the property began in 2008 and was completed in 2011 before the crown prince purchased it four years later.

It is a 52-acre property which is modeled after 17th-century castles in the same area.

Antonio Conte linked with Newcastle United job

Legit.ng earlier reported that following the blockbuster takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi-backed consortium, reports have it that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been linked with the job, but he is expected to turn it down.

Reports have it that third parties linked with the club’s new owners approached Conte regarding replacing current manager Steve Bruce at St James’ Park.

Mike Ashley sold the club on Thursday after a year of back and forth; and incoming Newcastle director Amanda Staveley has outlined her vision for the club, insisting the Magpies can compete for the Premier League title and in Europe.

Source: Legit