Antonio Conte who is currently out of job has been linked with a move to English Premier League side Newcastle United

The club has been acquired by a Saudi-backed consortium which means an overhaul is imminent at St James’ Park

It is believed that Conte would likely turn down the offer as the manager is not desperate in returning to managerial position

Following the blockbuster takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi-backed consortium, reports have it that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been linked with the job, but he is expected to turn it down, SunSport reports.

Reports have it that third parties linked with the club’s new owners approached Conte regarding replacing current manager Steve Bruce at St James’ Park.

Mike Ashley sold the club on Thursday after a year of back and forth; and incoming Newcastle director Amanda Staveley has outlined her vision for the club, insisting the Magpies can compete for the Premier League title and in Europe.

Earlier, Steve Bruce admitted he could be out of job soon and according to 90min, Newcastle United are already eyeing Conte.

It is believed that the manager is not in a rush to return to managerial position as he does not believe it is the right time to join a new club.

The tactician dumped Italian side Inter Milan weeks after guiding them to becoming champions of Italy as they broke Juventus’ nine-year hold on Serie A.

The former Italy manager held discussions with Tottenham over succeeding Jose Mourinho back in June, but talks broke down and Nuno Espirito Santo ended up being appointed.

Conte linked with Man Utd job

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo may not want to work under Antonio Conte amid speculation of the Italian boss being linked to becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor at the Man United.

It is understood that the 36-year-old once blocked the move for the Italian gaffer to become Juventus next boss during his spell at the Turin club.

The Red Devils fans are still not happy with the fact that their team threw away the lead to lose to Young Boys in the Champions League.

And reports recently stated that Conte was interested to become the Norwegian's successor if United decide to sack him.

Conte not impressed with how Tuchel uses Lukaku

Legit.ng earlier reported that Antonio Conte has sensationally claimed Chelsea do not know how to tactically use Romelu Lukaku to their advantage.

Lukaku rejoined the Blues in the summer for a club-record fee of £98million from Inter Milan.

The Belgian had an impressive start to life in his second spell with the west Londoners, scoring four goals in his first four games.

However, Conte, who revived Lukaku's career at Inter believes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has not quite figured on how to get the best out of the former Man United forward.

