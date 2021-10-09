The head coach of the team Gernot Rohr has come under immense criticism with some Nigerians calling for his sack

Former Super Eagles player and coach Sunday Oliseh has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to sack the present coach of the national team Gernot Rohr now before it's too late.

Oliseh made this known during an interview with Punch and as seen on Complete Sports.

According to him, Nigeria’s football has retrogressed under Gernot Rohr in the last five years.

Oliseh was speaking after the Super Eagles suffered a shock 1-0 home loss to the Central Africa Republic in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

He said: “It’s disgusting the level the coach has taken our football to. I watched the game and we didn’t have a definite pattern and a philosophy of how we play. I dare ask what he has achieved in five years with these talented players at his disposal.

“Since his appointment, this coach has been paid $55,000 per month, the sum of $2,640,000 by a country where the U-17, U-23, the Super Falcons and Super Eagles are threatening strike for unpaid wages. Put that in perspective for a moment, our football is not the same as it was. We need a fresh direction before it’s too late.”

Rohr says Super Eagles will return to winning ways after losing 1-0 to CAR in Lagos

Ahead of their must-win encounter against the Central African Republic in a 2022 World Cup qualifier, coach of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has said that his team will be victorious.

The Nigerians were shocked 1-0 in Lagos in their first of their double-header which means the group is now open for any of the teams to proceed to the next stage.

CAR host Nigeria in Cameroon on Sunday, October 10, after the Confederation of African Football moved the match to the Japoma Stadium, Douala.

And Gernot Rohr who was heavily criticised following loss in Lagos has promised Nigerians that his side will scoop all three points on Sunday

