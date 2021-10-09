Danjuma Kuti who recently left Ghanaian club Accra Hearts of Oak has declared interest in playing in Italy

The 23-year-old Nigerian striker played under Diego Maradona for two seasons during his time at UAE cub Fujairah FC

The lanky striker who has been receiving offers from different quarters has stated that he will make his decision at the appropriate time

A Nigerian striker who last played for Ghanaian side Accra Hearts of Oak, Danjuma Kuti, has disclosed that he has set his sights on playing in the Italian Serie A.

Kuti parted ways with Heart of Oaks last year and as a free agent, the player claimed he has been receiving offers but will take his time to settle for the best option.

The 23-year-old began his professional career with NPFL side Lobi Stars of Markurdi before he signed for Fujairah FC of Dubai where Diego Maradona was the manager in 2018.

Danjuma Kuti in action. Photo: Danjuma Kuti

A statement from the UAE Sports Agency via busybuddiesng claimed Kuti was signed to the United Arab Emirate First Division league in 2018 as his exploits caught the attention of the former player, who also invited him to the senior team for a training session.

The lanky striker scored 18 league goals for the club managed by the Argentine legend who later passed away on November 25, 2020.

Kuti told Legit.ng:

“Maradona was a great man and I can't stop talking about him. He made me strong and gave me a lot of opportunities when I played under him in Dubai.”

The former Punjab F.C. of India forward also narrated how he left Ghanaian cub Hearts of Oak as he laments poor treatment.

He said:

"I'm currently a free player. I got injured during the lockdown and the club cancelled my contract. Heart of Oaks refused to pay my fees. They said it's an obligation to get injured out of my contract.”

He, however, said he has returned to full fitness:

“I can't stop training. I'm fully back to football. Honestly it was not easy. A lot of people stopped communicating with me because I do not dance to their music anymore. This life for you.

“I am very optimistic and I will never give up.”

Asked if he would love to move to English clubs, Kuti added:

"I don’t think I want to play in England. I would prefer to play in Italy because I once lived there."

