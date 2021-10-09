Gernot Rohr has stated that the Super Eagles will return to winning ways after losing 1-0 to CAR in Lagos

The Super Eagles will file out against the same team on Sunday at the Japoma Stadium, Douala Cameroon for their second leg

According to Rohr, sometimes the better team does not win, but his side will ensure to take all three points on Sunday

Ahead of their must-win encounter against the Central African Republic in a 2022 World Cup qualifier, coach of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has said that his team will be victorious, AIT Live reports.

The Nigerians were shocked 1-0 in Lagos in their first of their double-header which means the group is now open for any of the teams to proceed to the next stage.

CAR host Nigeria in Cameroon on Sunday, October 10, after the Confederation of African Football moved the match to the Japoma Stadium, Douala.

Gernot Rohr promises victory vs CAR. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

And Gernot Rohr who was heavily criticised following loss in Lagos has promised Nigerians that his side will scoop all three points on Sunday.

He said via Complete Sports:

“We go there to win the game. We were the better team (on Thursday), but sometimes the better team do not win.

“They were a bit lucky to score against us, while we had a lot of chances to score. We lacked a little bit of efficiency.

“Despite the defeat, we did not deserve to lose this game. We must stay calm and not panic.

“We must give a big knock on the head of everybody, analyse the game and make some changes in the team.

“We have to find our winning spirit, a new motivation, because everyone is down.”

Nigerians want Rohr fired

Nigerian fan wants Super Eagles handler Gernot Rohr to be relieved of his duties after Nigeria were beaten by the Central African Republic by 1-0.

A 90th-minute strike from Karl Namngandaa stunned the three-time African champions in front of their home fans at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The defeat did not affect the Super Eagles status in Group C but fans believe the loss is unforgivable and Rohr should be sacked immediately.

