Premier League side Tottenham are interested in the signing of Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq as replacement for Harry Kane

Harry Kane who is England captain was linked with a move to Manchester City before the start of the season

Umar Sadiq has been impressive for Spanish side Almeria so far this season in all competitions netting six goals

Umar Sadiq who is a Nigerian striker currently playing for Almeria could be on his way to Premier League side Tottenham as the club are planning life without Harry Kane.

Before the start of the ongoing Premier League season, Harry Kane was said to be interested in leaving Tottenham due to his inability to win title so far at the club.

Harry Kane is said to be seriously thinking about his age and need for him to win titles before he hang his boots from football.

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq in action. Photo by Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

During the 2020 EURO final, Harry Kane was of the hope that he would win the title with England, but Italy stunned him and his teammates as they emerged champions.

According to the report on Sun, Harry Kane is ready to finish the ongoing Premier League season with Tottenham and will walk away.

The report added that Spurs' chiefs are now thinking about bringing Umar Sadiq to England as they feel that the Nigerian would be a dependable replacement for Harry Kane.

Sadiq is currently having six goals and three assists from eight games in the La Liga 2 so far this term, while he chalked up 20 goals and seven assists in 38 league appearances last season.

