Premier League side Newcastle United are interested in appointing former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte as gaffer

Antonio Conte who won the Serie A title last season with Inter Milan is currently without a club after leaving the side

Manchester United and Arsenal are also said to be interested in hiring Antonio Conte as their new boss

Antonio Conte is now on the verge of making a return to the Premier League as the Italian football gaffer has emerged as top target for Newcastle United as replacement for Steve Bruce.

Following the takeover of the Saudi Arabian billionaires, Newcastle United is now among the richest clubs in the world and the side's chiefs are ready to spend big.

Before the new takeover was done, there were talks of the club having a new manager who has bigger experience of the Premier League and also European football.

Former Chelsea and Inter Milan coach Conte in action.

Source: Getty Images

There is no doubt about the fact that Antonio Conte fits into this category considering how the Italian won the Premier League title at Chelsea before his departure.

And even last season, Antonio Conte helped Inter Milan to win the Serie A title beating strong opponents like Juventus and Napoli for the crown.

According to the report on Mirror and Gazzetta, Newcastle United are in for a serious competition from Arsenal and Manchester United who are also interested in Antonio Conte.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how following the deal that saw a Saudi-backed consortium acquire Premier League club Newcastle United, reports emerge on how the Crown Prince acquired the most expensive house in the world for £230million.

There had been a long-standing feud between the club owners and fans as regards lack of funding as well as the club ambition and fans urged Mike Ashley to sell the club.

The Saudi Arabia-backed consortium had a £300million bid rejected by the Premier League last summer despite that Ashley had approved the deal, but now they have taken over the club after a payment of £320bn.

It is believed that the Saudi Crown prince bin Salman has a net worth which is ten times higher than that of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.

