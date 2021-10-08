Cristiano Ronaldo was not listed among the top ten performing players in the past 12 months in a recent survey

The 36-year-old has a decent tournament at Euro 2020 and began the season with Man United on a bright note

Paris saint-Germain's Lionel Messi tops the list with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Karim Baenzema were also included

Cristiano Ronaldo's name was obvious from the top 10 players that have a statement in the past 12 months, Give Me Sport.

The Man United striker has been firing from all cylinders since his summer move to Man United and was the top marksman at Euro 2020 during the summer.

In a survey conducted by Sky Sports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is nowhere near the players pulling the strings.

Ronaldo missing in top 10 players in Europe in the last 12 months as Messi, Lewandowski, Benzema lead. Mathew Peters

Source: Getty Images

However, Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi is ranked the best performing player in the last 12 months despite not getting started since he joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner helped Argentina win their first Copa America title since 1995 and was named the most valuable player, highest goalscorer and assist king.

Here are the top 10 players in the big-five leagues in Europe

10. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

9. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

8. Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

7. Tomas Soucek (West Ham)

6. Erling Haaland (Dortmund)

5. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

4. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

3. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

1. Lionel Messi (PSG)

Lineker on Messi and Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported Gary Lineker has made a case for Lionel Messi over the debate with Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming the Argentine plays another sport, Mirror, Marca.

Ronaldo and Messi have been two of the most talked-about superstars in football winning nine Ballon d'Or awards between them.

And England legend Lineker still gives the Paris Saint-Germain star the edge over the Manchester United forward.

The former Tottenham striker insisted that what Messi and his compatriot Diego Maradona have done to the sport is unachievable by any player.

Ronaldo wants Chiesa at Man United

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly pushing for Man United chiefs to sign his former teammate Federico Chiesa from Juventus, The Mirror citing Calciomercato reports.

According to the report, Ronaldo sees Chiesa as a perfect fit at Man United after the Italian steady rise in football over the past 12 months.

Ronaldo spent one season playing alongside Chiesa for Juventus after the Italian joined from Fiorentina on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.

After then, the two attackers struck up a fine partnership which saw Chiesa score 14 goals and grabbed 10 assists in his first season while supporting Ronaldo from either flank.

