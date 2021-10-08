Super Eagles of Nigeria were humbled 1-0 in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Lagos by Central African Republic

Despite dominating the entire game, Gernot Rohr’s side were shocked after Karl Namnganda scored for the visitors in stoppage-time

Nigerians have reacted to a clip making the rounds on social media showing the Super Eagles eating after the match

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to a clip showing members of the Super Eagles eating hours after they lost to minnows Central African Republic, The Guardian reports.

The Super Eagles dominated the entire match until the 90th minute when Karl Namnganda silenced the Teslim Balogun stadium as the visitors ran away with all three points.

It was shocking for the home fans as CAR who occupied the 124th spot in the FIFA rankings defeated the fifth best team in Africa, Nigeria, who are placed in the 34th spot in the world ranking.

Super Eagles eat after loss to CAR. Photo: Clive Sugar George

It was Nigeria's first loss at home in a World Cup qualifier since October 1981 when they lost 2-0 to Algeria in Lagos.

After the loss to CAR in Lagos, a video clip has gone viral on the internet showing the Super Eagles dining lavishly at their camp.

Sharing the clip on his Facebook page, Clive Sugar George wrote:

“You see why I always advise you to eat well after Super Eagles lose a match? See them eating after losing to CAR!

“Never go to bed on empty stomach on the account of a football match loss. No matter what happens, eat! Oringo will never stop. Make we no leave you behind.”

A fan replied:

“They were not supposed to have served them meal at all.”

Another added:

“Na who carry their matter for head I dey pity. They are not worth supporting talk more of carrying their matter for head.”

One wrote that he slept hungry:

“No mind them yesterday I even slept hungry, but they are eating no wahala I no support them again.”

