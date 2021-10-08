Peter Ijeh has delivered a huge reaction to the recent racist comments against Victor Osimhen and his Napoli teammates

According to Ijeh who is the current coach of Swedish side Vårgårda IK FC, people that abuse black players are with low self-esteem

Ijeh who played in a number of European countries also stated that racism has been in existence even during his own active playing days

Former Super Eagles forward Peter Ijeh has condemned the recent racist comments against Victor Osimhen and his Napoli teammates after they defeated Fiorentina 2-1 in the Serie A.

Napoli maintained their 100 percent record in in the Italian topflight over the weekend having defeated Fiorentina away from home to maintain their position atop the Serie A standings.

The loss by Fiorentina stunned the home fans as they resorted to chants, calling Napoli players all sorts of names as the insults were heard aimed at Kalidou Koulibaly, Victor Osimhen and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Peter Ijeh not impressed with racial abuse. Photo: Peter Ijeh

Source: Facebook

Horrified by the incident, Fiorentina director-general Joe Barone went to personally apologise to Koulibaly and his teammates, Sun News reports.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Osimhen took to social media to brand the act as ‘disgusting’ as the Nigerian was upset with such act.

And now former Nigerian star Ijeh who also had stints in Sweden, Norway and Denmark has thrown his weight of support for the Super Eagles forward.

Peter Ijeh who is the current coach of Swedish side Vårgårda IK FC told Legit.ng:

“It is in existence in my playing days. And they are trying to undo the records sets everywhere by blacks. It wasn’t dealt with or curtailed properly from the beginning; so it is more.

“There are two levels now and could be direct, indirect and systemic racism. They are all the conspiracy theories of dominance also wired through religious dogma of White Jesus and White Mohamed as saviour.

“This is why after much inputs of blacks in developing sports, maybe 1% have jobs. Check all the leagues, how many blacks are in top places administrating sports?”

Ijeh who was a member of the Nigerian senior team in 2002 having played five matches also disclosed that only those with low self-esteem engage themselves in racism.

He added:

“As for me, I see racial beings and racial slangs as those with low self-esteem. That's why I see myself more superior than them in all ramifications.

“My advice to the young lads aspiring for greatness is that they don't pay attention, ignore and look away. Be the original and never let them compare you because we all are running a different race at different time in different places.”

Clattenburg fingers Mikel over racist comments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A former English referee, Mark Clattenburg, has disclosed that he cannot forgive ex-Chelsea defensive midfielder Mikel Obi and the club over racist comments.

Nine years after the incident, the ex-Premier League official stated that the allegation almost ruined his career and he does not have time for the former Super Eagles captain.

Clattenburg officiated matches at the highest level in England for 13 years and was named among the best European referees, but one dark incident occurred during a Chelsea vs Manchester United match.

Source: Legit