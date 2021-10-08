Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Angel is sharing the fame with her mum, Titi, who has managed to have fans of her own

Titi had a question and answer session on Instagram where she talked about her relationship status

Angel's mum also touched on the possibility of getting back with her daughter's dad and addressed someone who questioned the way she raised her child

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Angel, is not the only one enjoying the fame and spotlight that comes with the platform.

Her mum, Titi, has also managed, during her daughter's stay in the house to garner fans of her own and she recently answered questions from them.

Titi answers fan mail

As expected, questions about Angel came up and the reality star's mum revealed that she had her daughter who is her only child at 16, and she simply calls her cousin her brother.

On the issue of upbringing, someone asked why she did not train her daughter well and she advised the person to train their own kids well and stop judging.

Titi also disclosed that she lives in Ghana, is currently unmarried and when she was asked if she will ever get back with Angel's dad, she noted that she is not God and she cannot say for the time being.

Someone also commended her vibes seeing as she doesn't act like someone close to their 40s.

Angel's mum reacts to her relationship with Cross

Titi had earlier engaged fans in a question and answer session on Instagram. The 37-year-old answered questions about her daughter's relationship with Cross amongst others.

When asked who was her favourite housemate apart from her daughter, Titi said Cross and the response prompted another question about him.

Someone asked why she and her dad were forcing their daughter on Cross, to which she replied that they would never do such a thing.

Titi also made it known that Angel bonded more with her father and lashed out at a fan who questioned Angel's home training.

