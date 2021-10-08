Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered home defeat against Central Africa Republic on Thursday, October 7 in Lagos

Gernot Rohr who is the Super Eagles coach has explained that Kelechi Iheanacho would miss the return leg

Super Eagles midfielder Shehu Abdullahi tendered an apology to Nigerians who were disappointed with the result

Kelechi Iheanacho is now on the verge of missing Nigeria's 2022 World Cup qualifying encounter against Central Africa Republic after picking up a knock in the 1-0 defeat in Lagos.

To the surprise of Nigerians and many football fans around the world, the Super Eagles were beaten on Thursday night, October 7, by unheralded CAR who won at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The last time Super Eagles lost a World Cup qualifier at home was 40 years ago when they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Algeria in Surulere, Lagos.

Kelechi Iheanacho in action for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Source: Getty Images

Kelechi Iheanacho started the match against CAR for Nigeria but the Leicester City forward was unable to impress or get any goal for the three-time African champions.

According to the report on Daily Post and GOAL, Gernot Rohe explained that there will be some changes in the Super Eagles in the next game.

Gernot Rohr's reaction

“There will be some changes. Already, there are some injuries and I don’t know if Kelechi Iheanacho is able to play because he had a knock.

“We have some players who are tired because they ran a lot and were fighting as always. This defeat will surely make their recovery more difficult.''

Speaking on their performance against CAR which ended in a defeat, Super Eagles midfielder Shehu Abdullahi tendered an apology on behalf of his teammates and vowed that they will seek redemption in return leg while speaking to Legit.ng.

Shehu Abdullahi's reaction

''We are all sad and at the same time sorry to have disappointed Nigerians at home because we never wanted to lose, but football sometimes comes with shock result.

''It they can come here and beat us, we are going to their ground also to defeat them on Sunday for us to redeem ourselves.''

