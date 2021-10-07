LIVE: Nigeria 0-0 Central African Republic (FIFA World Cup qualifier)
Nigeria welcome Central African Republic to Lagos for Game 3 of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.
The Super Eagles top Group C with 6 points ahead of this encounter.
Super Eagles starting XI
45’ — First half 0-0
It was rather a frustrating game for the Nigerian side who failed to break the Central African Republic who are yet to win a match in Group C.
40’ — Still 0-0
The Central African Republic have done well to hold the Nigerian side without a goal. Its becoming frustrating Gernot Rohr's side.
36’ — 2 straight corner kicks to Nigeria
Iehanacho and Simon's set-pieces were dealt with by the CAR defence. It is becoming a hard nut to crack for the Super Eagles.
34’ — Injury to Iheanacho
Iheanacho goes to ground after playing a shot on goal which was not far away on target. The medical team are on the pitch as the Leicester City striker limps off the pitch.
32’ — CAR score but goal disallowed
Massive relief for Nigeria after CAR thought they had scored but there was a foul in the build up.
28’ — Shouts for handball
Joe Aribo tries to cross the ball into the 18-yard area as the ball seems to catch the defender by the hand but the referee is not listening to any of the protests as he waves play on. Still 0-0 in Lagos.
27’ — CHANCE!
Osimhen gets the through ball but blazes his shot in the skies. By his standards it is a disappointing finish. But Nigeria are gradually opening CAR's defence.
23’ — Corner kick for Nigeria
Corner kick results to nothing the CAR side are defending desperately in numbers. Troost-Eking tries to cross into the box again but headed away. It is looking like a difficult game for Nigeria.
20’ — Still goalless
CAR have done well to have held the Super Eagles this far in the game but there is still a lot of football to play.
18’ — CAR making it difficult for Nigeria string passes in attack
Several passes have been exchanged in the midfield but the CAR side have been equal to the task. Osimhen's pass to Iheanacho was well-read by the keeper.
16’ — Corner kick for Nigeria
Osimhen wins a corner kick. There are lots of green and white shirts in the 18-yard area as Iheanacho takes it but a headed clearance.
12’ — Offside call for CAR
The CAR side tries to beat the Nigerian defence but the linesman raised his flag for offside. The game still yet to produce a shot on goal.
10’ — Goalless after 10 minutes
The opening 10 minutes has not produced a shot on goal as it remains 0-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.
06’ — Balogun's long ball to Osimhen
Leon Balogun delivers a long ball to Osimhen upfront but the Central African Republic goalkeeper comes and collect.
04’ — Game unbalanced yet
Both teams are trying to find their rhythm as the Super Eagles are in control of possession.
01’ — Kick off
Kick off at Teslim Balogun Stadium.