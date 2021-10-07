Deontay Wilder is now set to face Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight championship at the T-Mobile Arena

The Bronze Bomber has revealed that his costume has been designed with his African roots in Edo state, Nigeria

The American heavyweight lost to a seventh-round tstoppageo Fury in their last outing in Las Vegas, Nevada

Deontay Wilder will wear a more customary costume when he walks to the ring to face Tyson Fury for the third time, The Sun.

The Bronze Bomber complained about the previous costume he wore during his loss to the Gypsy King last year, claiming the garment was heavy on him.

The American-born Nigerian who hails from Edo state in the western part of the country has revealed that he would wear a gown relative to his culture back in Africa.

Deontay Wilder reveals he will wear a costume that depicts the native law and customs of Edo state. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP

Source: Getty Images

What Wilder's costume is all about

Designers Cosmo and Donato told TMZ that the outfit has been designed to suit the fighter and there will no more drama:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"This costume is very special to Deontay.

"He asked us to use red and black colours, which represent Wilder's African roots.

"The red represents war, while the black represents a funeral.

"This time around, we created a couture surprise element that is sure to make heads turn and honour Deontay's African Edo tribe."

The fight is slated for the T-mobile Arena in Las Vegas and a win for the American could see a fourth fight happening in history.

Fury's unrealistic offer to Joshua

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tyson Fury has surprisingly offered a hand of help to training Anthony Joshua for his anticipated rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, The Sun.

AJ lost all of his four belts to the Ukrainian in their heavyweight contest at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

And the British heavyweight has activated the clause on his contract to take another shot at the title in the early parts of next year.

Joshua's loss to Usyk has now made the much-anticipated bout with the Gypsy King to be put on hold.

Wilder reveals his African roots

Legit.ng also reported that Deontay Wilder has finally traced his roots to Edo state in the southern region of Nigeria as he also declared himself a 'born warrior'.

The American boxer declared the blood of the Benin people flow through his veins while wearing some of the beads from the ancient land.

Wilder is currently preparing for his third face-off with current WBC titleholder Tyson Fury on October 9 but he took time out to find his root having earlier stated that he would.

Source: Legit.ng