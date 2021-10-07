Ferran Torres on Wednesday night, October 6, scored two goals as Spain defeated Italy 2-1 in Nations League tie

The Spanish national team have however ended Italy's 37-game unbeaten run following the win at San Siro

Italian goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma was also booed by fans who were not happy with his move to Paris Saint-Germain

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was on Wednesday night, October 6, booed by Italian fans at the San Siro during the Nation League encounter between Italy and Spain.

Spain in the encounter ended Italy's 37-game unbeaten run which was a painful defeat for Italian fans who were at the stadium and those who watched from home.

Ferran Torres scored the two goals which gave Spain the win over Italy at the San Siro, although the European champions pulled one back at the death, but was not enough to save them from loss.

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action for Italy national team. (Photo by David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Sportbible and talksport, the Italian fans were not happy with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and they booed every touch he made on the pitch.

This is because of how the 22-year-old decided to finish his contract at AC Milan before completing a move to French side Paris Saint-Germain.

Fans then decided to forget how he helped the national team in the final of the EURO 2020 by saving Bukayo Saka's decisive penalty which gave Italy the title.

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma will now have to shift his focus to Italy's next game against TBD which will be played on Sunday, October 10 and it is expected to be tough.

Source: Legit