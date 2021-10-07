Anambra Governor Willie Obiano has disclosed that the threat to the declaration of a state of emergency in the State was not President Muhammadu Buhari’s idea.

Obiano disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting with Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said he reported the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to the President on the matter.

The Governor also described the threat as unfortunate, wondering why he had not contemplated the imposition of emergency rule in northern States during massive killings occasioned by banditry.

Source: Legit