Memphis Depay has made it clear that he is not regretting joining Spanish giants Barcelona this summer

Barcelona are currently not finding things rosy for themselves so far this season in all competitions

The 27-year-old Holland international is of the views that the situation at Barcelona would change

Memphis Depay has jumped to the defense of embattled Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman claiming that the situation at the club would soon change and added that he is not regretting joining the club.

Barcelona's current situation has been the talking point for football pundits and fans around the world as the Catalans have been woeful so far this term with Ronald Koeman under big pressure.

There have also been speculation that Barcelona chiefs are currently looking for replacement with Pep Guardiola and Xavi on their list.

Memphis Depay in action for Spanish giants Barcelona. Photo by David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

Many are also of the thoughts that the departure of Lionel Messi at Barcelona is causing the problems for the side, but the Argentine has not been doing any wonder at new side PSG.

According to the report on Daily Star and ESPN, Memphis Depay was asked if he is having any regret joining Barcelona, but the 27-year-old rubbished the question.

Memphis Depay's reaction

"How can you ask that? It's Barcelona. I don't think you understand how big this club is and what it means for a player if you move to a club like this. I would never regret it.

"Despite results, I'm really happy at the club.

"It's been a difficult time [for the team]. I don't want to talk about that much, but people are acting like the season is already over. There are so many games to play. Everything is still open.''

