Tammy Abraham has opened that he never wanted to leave the Premier League to play in the overseas

The England international claimed that he was persuaded by Jose Mourinho to revive his career with Serie A club Roma

The 24-year-old has been recalled to the Three Lions by Gareth Southgate and is expected to feature against Andorra and Hungary

Tammy Abraham has revealed that it had to take persuasion from Jose Mourinho to leave England to play in Italy.

The 24-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as manager at Chelsea last season.

And Abraham's career was also affected by constantly sitting on the bench for the Blues which made him realize it was time for a new challenge.

Tammy Abraham claim Jose Mourinho convinced him to leave Chelsea and join him at Roma. Photo by Silvia Lore

Source: Getty Images

Several Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Aston Villa were interested in signing the Englishman who never wanted to leave Britain.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What Abraham said about Mourinho

Abraham was quoted by BBC:

"I feel like it was home, being around London, being around England. It was home," said Abraham.

"I think I had to open my wings a bit and make a choice and I chose Italy and would not change it."

Abraham who left Chelsea to join Mourinho at Roma £34million during the summer window has scored four goals in 10 games.

His current form has brought him back to Gareth Southgate's squad who are currently preparing for the World Cup qualifiers with Andorra and Hungary.

"I had different options.

"There were so many clubs I was speaking to at the time. Italy came and I spoke to Jose. He had a goal.

"I could see where he wanted Roma to go and see where he wants to take them and I wanted to be part of the process. He really put his trust in me so he was a big impact on the reason why I chose Roma.

"The first thing he said to me was when I picked up the phone he was like 'do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?' I laughed."

Mourinho says Abraham should consider changing his nationality if England does not invite him

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jose Mourinho has stated that he wants to build a monster out of Tammy Abraham for the England national team, Mirror.

The 23-year-od who joined Roma from Chelsea has scored two goals in five matches and the Portuguese gaffer is keeping faith in the Englishman.

Abraham was snubbed by Gareth Southgate for Euro 2020 and is yet to recall the former Aston Villa man for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Source: Legit