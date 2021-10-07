Super Eagles of Nigeria are prepared for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying showdown against Central African Republic

Footage shows the players signing and clapping as they were in joyous mood hours before the first of the double-header

Osimhen, Iheanacho and others were all seen slapping and beating the table as drums as they sang praise and worship songs

The Super Eagles camp is already bubbling ahead of their crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic on Thursday, October 7.

Nigeria is billed to face-off with CAR in a double-header as the return leg is billed to hold on Sunday, October 10.

It is full house in the Super Eagles camp as all invited players have arrived for the showdown and they were spotted in unison singing songs of praises.

Super Eagles sing praises ahead of CAR clash. Photo: Nigeria Super Eagles

It was also gathered that following the arrival of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, the Super Eagles invited players are now complete.

Footage shows the entire team having dinner somewhere within their camp and they were in joyous mood as they sang and clapped, while some players danced.

It was surprising to see the players go further beat the tables as drums, while some manufactured sounds by hitting spoons on cups, plates and so on.

Coash Gernot Rohr receives outstanding salaries

Earlier reports have it that the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr received his salaries for the last four months as well as other emoluments from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Nigerian outlet The Guardian are reporting that the coach’s assistants Joseph Yobo and Alloy Agu have also received their outstanding salaries.

This was reportedly done to boost the morale of the team ahead of their all-important FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic.

The Super Eagles are on top of their group with six maximum points from two matches and double victory over CAR during the double-header will see Nigeria qualify for the final round of the qualifiers.

Maduka Okoye dropped for arriving late

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Gernot Rohr has stated that Maduka Okoye will not take part in Super Eagles World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The whole Okoye story The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper who arrived camp late for Nigeria's international engagement will now pay the price as he has been reportedly dropped to the bench.

This development will now open the opportunity for Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi to fight for a starting shirt against the Les Fauves.

