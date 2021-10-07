The Undertaker was asked by a yet to be identified man if he could chop him during a dinner reservation

A man who begged The Undertaker to unleash his iconic WWE trademark move on him may have left regretting his request after the wrestler chopped him to the ground.

The Undertaker is currently enjoying his time outside the ring, having called time on his illustrious wrestling career. Photo by JP Yim.

Source: Getty Images

In a TikTok video doing rounds on social media, the fan and his friends can be heard chanting: "chop, chop, chop, chop..."

With the crowd falling silent, The Undertaker prepared to unleash the famous move using his right hand before flooring the fan with a chest slap.

The fan crashed to the ground and rolled around for a few moments, with the wrestling icon offering to help him back to his feet.

The Undertaker retires

