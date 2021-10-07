Newcastle United could be taken over by a Saudi Arabia backed consortium as Mike Ashley set to sell the club

The Saudi Arabia-backed consortium had a £300million bid rejected by the Premier League just last summer

Fans of the club are unhappy with the club management over lack of funding as well as unimpressive ambition

The reign of Mike Ashley as the owner of Newcastle United set to be over as reports say the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund could be taking over the club any moment from now, BBC reports.

Daily Star are claiming that the deal could pull through within the next 24 hours as Ashley has been making efforts to sell the club as far back as 2008.

There has been a long-standing feud between the club owners and fans as regards lack of funding as well as the club ambition.

Newcastle United management sat to change. Photo: SkySports

Source: UGC

Last summer, the Saudi Arabia-backed consortium had a £300million bid rejected by the Premier League despite that Ashley had approved the deal.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The sale of the club is back on the table as Saudi Arabia are ready to see off their piracy war with Premier League broadcasters beIN Sports.

It has been suggested that a deal for Newcastle United to be could could be perfected before the weekend.

The takeover is back on after Saudi Arabia agreed to lift its four-year ban on beIN Sports to allow the Premier League to be broadcast legally in the Middle Eastern country once again.

It is believed that there will be an entire team overhaul as soon as the Saudi-backed consortium completes a takeover of the Magpies and the current manager might be affected.

PCP Capital Partners are closing in on their £300m purchase from the much-maligned current owner Mike Ashley.

Ronaldo gets first Man Utd award after Premier League return

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Manchester United Player of the Month for September after scoring five goals in six fixtures in all competitions.

The 36-year-old Portuguese staged a sensational return to Old Trafford about 12 years after initially leaving them for Real Madrid in 2009.

He marked his dramatic comeback with a stunning brace against Newcastle United on his debut on September 11.

Carragher not impressed with Ronaldo’s Man Utd return

Legit.ng earlier reported that former England international Jamie Carragher has stated that the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United seems to have worsened Manchester United’s familiar problem.

The Liverpool legend claimed it proves that the Red Devils are a collection of individuals and not a cohesive unit, Mirror reports.

The Portuguese international returned to the Old Trafford outfit after 12 years and it generated lots of reactions across the globe.

Source: Legit