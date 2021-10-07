Gernot Rohr has reportedly revealed Maduka Okoye will not be in his starting lineup when Nigeria play the Central African Republic

The Super Eagles goalkeeper reported to camp on October 7, less than 24 hours before the World Cup qualifier in Lagos

Kaizer Chiefs Daniel Akpeyi and AC Omonia's Francis Uzoho are now in line to playing a starting role in Rohr's first-team

Gernot Rohr has stated that Maduka Okoye will not take part in Super Eagles World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic, Brila.

The whole Okoye story

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper who arrived camp late for Nigeria's international engagement will now pay the price as he has been reportedly dropped to the bench.

Maduka Okoye will be starting from the bench against the Central African Republic for coming to camp late. Photo by Brila

Source: Facebook

According to Vanguard, Okoye was the last member of the team to touch down in Nigeria and a a post on social media said:

“Good morning fans, we’ve got a FULL HOUSE! Maduka Okoye is here.”

The 22-year-old has cemented his first in Super Eagles starting XI since making his debut during the international friendly against Brazil in 2019.

This development will now open the opportunity for Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi to fight for a starting shirt against the Les Fauves.

Uzoho and Akpeyi have been going back and forth for the number spot until the German-born Okoye made his way into the team.

All is now set for Nigeria to execute their Group C qualifier against the Central African Republic as the 23 players are now in camp.

Source: Legit